A POPULAR neighbourhood business centre is in for a make-over with an application on exhibition to alter and add to the butchery and food outlets on Woodward Street. If given consent by Orange City Council the development will add another business premises to the complex at 145-147 Woodward Street, which is home to Woodward Street Quality Meats, Academy Coffee Roasters and Jimmy's Takeaway. The plans will give the butcher's shop more room to the rear, including extra cool storage, alter the existing dwelling which adjoins the takeaway foot shop and add a secondary dwelling at the rear. The new businesses premises will be built adjacent to Jimmy's Takeaway with the Statement of Environmental Effects accompanying the DA stating it will "sit comfortably within the streetscape and will present as a contemporary infill development that is appropriate in the context and setting". This will require some remodelling of the existing dwelling that wraps around the takeaway outlet but will add an extra bedroom. The secondary dwelling planned will be a freestanding one-bedroom building and will replace existing storage sheds. On the other side of the laneway which separates the two main buildings, the premises occupied by Woodward Street Quality Meats will be given additional floor including a permanent cool room. According the SOEE, the new cool room will replace the transportable cool rooms that have been on site for a number of years. "The new space will provide a more efficient floor area and better integration between the cool-room and the existing light commercial vehicle loading area at the rear of the butcher shop," the statement says. The DA also includes minor alterations including a new shopfront for the takeaway and the installation of an ambulant toilet, a new shop front for the butchery including a servery window onto Woodward Street and access ramps to both outlets. The rear storage sheds will be demolished and a carport constructed to service the dwellings. The streetscape currently includes a power pole and Telstra payphone which may be relocated in the future. The development will be carried out in stages and the hours of business for existing tenants will not be changed.

