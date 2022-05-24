news, local-news,

An art installation of golden spheres that trace the path of Blackman's Swamp creek before it was built over are being installed in Orange. Artists, Julia Davis and Lisa Jones unveiled the first of the golden spheres for their Shadowline exhibition at Robertson Park on Tuesday. The series of spheres will be positioned like push-pins on a map that traces the ancient path of the creek, which now runs underground through the heart of Orange. Six spheres were installed on Tuesday and another three will be placed in Lords Place and Kite Street once the FutureCity footpath upgrades are completed. The concrete spheres, up to 750 millimetres in diameter, are covered in gold leaf and protected by a highly abrasive resistant polyurethane coating. Orange mayor Jason Hamling said he was impressed by the sculptures. "Good art is always going be thought-provoking and this work certainly fits the bill," he said. "The FutureCity Public Art project is all about creating a CBD that is attractive and creating places that people will want to spend time in." "It's fascinating to look along this meandering line of spheres and imagine the original line of Blackmans Creek before the underground channel was built." Orange Regional Gallery Director Brad Hammond said Shadowline encourages people to think about the environment in a new way. "It invites us to re-think the history of Orange. The golden colours and reflections of the spheres will work beautifully with the seasonal changes throughout the year." Julia Davis and Lisa Jones are multidisciplinary artists who work independently but also collaborate on creative projects. Ms Davis said Shadowline references layers of natural, geological and human history, drawing attention to Blackmans Creek in its altered continuation under present-day parks, roads and footpaths. Ms Jones said the artworks will invite people to slow down, look afresh at the sites they are walking through. "The artworks will be animated by the passage of pedestrians, time of day and light condition. Gold has special reflective qualitites - generating unique irridescence - whether under direct sunlight, diffused overcast light or artificial lighting conditions," she said. Shadowline is part of the three-year The FutureCity Public Art project that has a program of murals and art installations, to be positioned on and near public and privately-owned buildings around the CBD.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/137f3939-6f38-4e51-a5cb-70f3698ec5b6.JPG/r0_228_5568_3374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg