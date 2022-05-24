news, local-news,

THE flame of reconciliation will take a tangible form on Friday with Wiradjuri elder Uncle Neil Ingram and former councillor Chris Gryllis igniting it for Orange. The Flame of Hope and Reconciliation Relay will be staged on Friday, starting from the yarning circle 'Girinyalanha', the Aboriginal nature and bioscience park on Warradagang Drive at CSU's Orange campus. After a smoking ceremony at 10am, the flame will be carried to a specially-made cauldron, to be placed in the south court of the Orange Civic Square where it will burn for the week. Uncle Neil said the idea for the cauldron and the relay had been around for some time. "Then in January this year, Chris [Gryllis] gave me a call and said I need your help, can you help me?" Uncle Neil said. "We had a talk about the best way forward. We came up with the idea, we called if Flame of Hope and Reconciliation." A smoking ceremony performed by Uncle James Williams will start the day at the yarning circle before around 25 people take part in the relay into the civic square. "We've all agreed to Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people from other nationalities, that's what reconciliation is about, bringing people together," Uncle Neil said. Designed and donated by Mr Gryllis, the cauldron has been painted by Orange Indigenous artist Rick Ah See and features a coolamon and four boomerangs framing the flame. Uncle Neil said the flame will burn from Friday for a week. "I think it's important to have this recognised, that's really what reconciliation is about and of course now that we've got a new prime minister, and in his speech he said that we would now have a voice in parliament. "He talked about the Uluru Statement from the Heart, that's our journey and he talked about constitutional reforms which is very important. Hopefully we can work towards that. He said Friday's relay was part of that journey. "We need to get all Australia to embrace this, not just all Australia but we need our aboriginal people to unite and be strong together." A former Orange City councillor, Mrs Gryllis, said he first had the idea for the flame during his 30 years in the chamber but it firmed when it he joined the NAIDOC committee. My Gryllis, who has lived in Australia for 60 years after leaving Greek Island Patmos, said he had been a supporter of reconciliation for 30 years and initially had much bigger plans for the flame. "I wanted to do it Australia-wide, from Uluru ... then I realised I was biting something I could not possibly chew. "My sincere hope is that one day this idea will be adopted by other cities and perhaps one day, become my original dream to become a national event." The cauldron will be lit at around noon on Friday in the South Court of the Civic Square. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

