Police have released CCTV stills and video from a ram raid on a motorcycle shop in the Central West last month in the hopes someone will come forward with information. Detectives said they have released the CCTV and are appealing for public assistance as they continue to investigate a pursuit and ram raid involving stolen vehicles in Young last month. "About 9.45pm on Sunday 3 April 2022, a Mitsubishi Triton utility was stolen from a home on Redfern Street, Cowra," a police spokesperson said. "Officers attached to The Hume Police District were notified and attempted to stop the utility after observing it in Young about 11pm." According to police the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. "During which, items were thrown from the moving vehicle - including a baby seat," police said. "The pursuit was terminated shortly after due to safety concerns." According to police the Mitsubishi was later found alight outside a home on Goldfields Way, Sebastopol, about 1am (Monday 4 April 2022). "Police have been told the occupants broke into the home and stole car keys, a wallet and credit cards before stealing and fleeing in a Toyota Prado," police said. "Shortly after 3am, the Toyota Prado was driven into a motorcycle shop on Lovell Street (Young), before a motorcycle was taken from the premises." Police said no one was in the shop at the time of the incident and the Toyota was recovered and returned to the owner. "Initial inquiries have indicated the incidents may be linked," police said. Additionally, detectives said they are also investigating an attempted break and enter at a sports store on Boorowa Street, Young, which occurred about 3am on Monday 4 April 2022. "As inquiries continue under Strike Force Tibbin, detectives have now released CCTV of the ram raid and subsequent theft of the motorcycle," police said. "After reversing the Toyota through the glass windows of the motorcycle shop, the males depicted can be seen attempting to steal several motorcycles before fleeing with one of them." Anyone with information - or anyone who recognises the males in the CCTV - is urged to contact Yass Police on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

