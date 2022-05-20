sport, local-sport,

They're two of the most exciting players in the NRL and on Sunday Cody Walker and Jack Wighton will likely be the most influential figures on the Apex Oval turf. There's been plenty of talk about the two five-eighths in the lead-up to Sunday's NRL match at Dubbo, with Walker having taken on the captaincy at South Sydney recently while Jack Wighton is back for Canberra after serving a two-week suspension. The match is set to be a special one for Wighton as the Orange junior and former Western Rams returns to his home region. Joel Thompson was a former teammate of Wighton at Canberra and is also a country junior, having come through the ranks at the Forbes Magpies, and he can't wait to see the Dally M winner back on the park. "He's a key player. He's got great leadership and he leads with his actions," Thompson said. "He always brings that physical presence and he has his team following him." Walker has similarities with Wighton as he's another who leads more by example. The number six spoke after last weekend's thrilling win over the Warriors about the need for his side, and in particular he and halves partner Lachlan Ilias, to enjoy what they're doing and stay connected throughout the 80 minutes. The best of the Rabbitohs was one show last weekend when they raced out to a 26-0 lead over the Warriors but complacency settled in during the second stanza and the match finished 32-30. Despite the scare, Ilias said this week Walker has impressed as a leader following an injury for regular skipper Cameron Murray. "He really embraced that role," Ilias said. "He wasn't happy with the last few games, how he played and his behaviour, but I think the captaincy has helped straighten him out and he took to it really well." Ilias is also all too aware the Walker-Wighton battle will go a long way to deciding Sunday's contest, but said the focus for his side is purely internal. "Obvious Jack is a great player and an Origin player but we've got to worry about ourselves," he said. "It's been our downfall the last few weeks, worrying about the opposition. If we worry about ourselves and what we control and play our game, we can break the opposition." The experience Walker and Wighton provide will also be vital not only on Sunday, but for the rest of the season. The need for leadership and a calm head is clear as both sides have been plagued by mistakes during the first 10 rounds of 2022. No side has made more handing errors than the Rabbitohs this year while the Raiders have been the most penalised side in the competition in the opening two rounds. Wighton isn't the captain at Canberra, back-rower Elliott Whitehead has that role, but the way he and Walker steer their teams around and keep them in control will be vital. "They're different style of players but super competitive and they used to be annoying to play against them but their teams need them to swing the game for them," Thompson said of the halves. Rhys Wesser, a former Rabbitohs star, has been in Dubbo this week with the Souths Care group and while running clinics at a number of schools around the city he also spoke about the importance of the two key men. "They are definitely two of the best," he said of the five-eighths. "I think Jack Wighton is playing some really good football in his late career. "Cody Walker is obviously one of the core members of our side so it's going to be a good match-up." Plenty of eyes on Sunday will be glued to the movements of Walker and Wighton. One is a Western junior making his homecoming while Walker has had an impact in the region in the past, haven't been a guest at a number of Wellington Cowboys games to help promote healthy living. As well as having an influence on the field, the Both are certain to have a real influence on the hordes of young fans who are set to pack out Apex Oval. "I'm good mates with Jacko. He's a champion and he's bush all over," Thompson said. "He loves getting back to the country and he's riding horses all the time even down there in Canberra. He's a country boy and proud of that and he's someone who's always keen to give back. "Across both teams there's lot of country players and it's something for the young kids in Dubbo, Narromine and those places around there to look up to. "They could be there because players in the same places have made it and chased their dreams." Sunday's match kicks off at 2pm.

