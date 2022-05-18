news, local-news,

Volunteering runs in Rob Stevens' family. His grandfather was in the SES, as was his dad Kim, who served for 51 years - 19 of those as the Orange City Commander "I remember coming down (to the Orange Unit) when I was about three years old," Insp Stevens said. "When there was a job I'd go and play under the comms room desk. Dad would plonk me a blanket and some toys down underneath that. "So I very much grew up in the place." He signed up as soon as he was old enough - which back then was 14 - and has since clocked up 30 years with the SES, playing a part in countless emergency response efforts in Orange and across the country. He took the position of Unit Commander when his dad stepped down in 2019, and now leads a team of about 50 members. The commitment of Mr Stevens and all SES volunteers across the country is being recognised today, on Wear Orange Wednesday, or WOW Day. The annual event encourages communities across Australia to wear orange to thank those who give their time to help communities during flood and storm emergencies. It's a day that seems more pertinent than ever this year, given the series of natural disasters the country has experienced over the past few years. "It feels like the last three years has just been one disaster rolled into the next," Insp Stevens said. The most recent of these, the floods in Lismore, saw three of Insp Steven's swift-water rescue team airlifted in to help with rescues. He says the extent of the devastation combined with limited communications due to power and mobile reception outages made it especially challenging, but "the guys turned up commandeered a vehicle, commandeered a boat, grabbed a couple more swift water tech and went through the streets pulling people from cars and houses". The Orange team is known for its swift water rescue capabilities (the unit boasts seven swift water rescue operators) and it's something Insp Stevens takes pride in. "It's very unusual, especially out here in the west to have such a high number of swift water techs on hand." Swift water rescues are one of the most dangerous operations SES members carry out, but Insp Stevens, himself a swift water rescue specialist, loves the challenge they present. "It's very physically demanding. You can do everything right and still get hurt. You're dealing with a forever changing environment that's very much out to hurt you. "So to be able to come across a situation, size it up very quickly, then act appropriately using the tools and skills at your disposal to rescue somebody from one of those situations - it's absolutely satisfying." Over the course of three decades, Insp Stevens has seen some huge changes in the SES, especially in the way the trauma and mental health is addressed. "Back in the 'bad old days', police ambulance, firies, the SES - we were all in the same boat - it was almost frowned upon to talk. Now, it's not only encouraged, but expected when there's a highly traumatic job," he said. "The Critical Incident Support Program is generally knocking on our door when we get back to headquarters and checking on everybody's well being. "That type of program was never around in the old days. It was a bunch of team members standing around having a beer or something and that was it. "But as we know with hindsight, that's not good enough, and you can end up with some very broken people as a result." The last three decades have seen the SES transform into a more "professional" operation overall, Insp Stevens said: "The standard of our vehicles, our training, the expectations placed on us - are all just as high as paid services." "We use the same gear as the firies and police, so the same courses, have the same standards and operate at the same levels - the only difference is, we don't get a pay cheque." Like most other SES volunteers, Insp Stevens juggles his SES work with a day job, working as a sign writer at McSigns in Orange. The 44-year-old says while his boss is supportive, it is harder for people to get time away from work than it used to be, and the Unit is always looking for new members. "We need people from all demographics, people with daytime availability, people with night time availability, employed, unemployed - if we've got an assortment of people we can respond a lot better." There's at least one new recruit Insp Stevens can rely on to sign up in the near future - his 15-year-old son Luke - who is counting down the days until he can join the SES on his 16th birthday. "He's keen as mustard," he said.

