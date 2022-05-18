news, local-news, Orange, Cadia, CSU, Charles Sturt University, Medical, Newcrest, equipment, School of Rural Medicine

AS LIFELIKE medical equipment lands at the city's university campus, there's never been a better time to become a doctor - with rural medicine students now having access to state of the art simulation trainers. Following a $100,000 grant from Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations, the emerging medical professionals will get to train with two new defibrillators amidst more than 20 other pieces of realistic training equipment. Some of these include advanced birthing, catheterisation and tube-feeding simulators and advanced breast examination, injection and aspiration trainers - game-changers for anyone studying a Doctor of Medicine. "These models have the ability to run full, start to finish, proper scenarios that are simulating real-life situations that occur in the professional, medical field," Orange CSU lecturer in medicine, Dr James Gribble said. "Instead of just having to learn on the job, these guys get to practice in a safe environment. All of the evidence about teaching clinical skills says that you need an opportunity to observe and to practice in a safe, low-pressure environment, before you move on to doing it clinically - where the stakes are obviously much, much higher." Engaging with the new medical equipment, including university students and staff during Wednesday morning's demonstrations, Cadia's general manager, Mr Aaron Brannigan says the company was pleased to provide support to the program, particularly as it concentrates on developing - and keeping - more country-based doctors across regional areas. "Through the Cadia Legacy Fund, this donation will provide world-class equipment to students at the School of Rural Medicine, ensuring they receive the highest quality learning opportunities," Mr Brannigan said. "It is essential that communities in rural and remote areas have the same access to health care services as those in metropolitan areas - and the School of Rural Medicine will play a vital role in addressing shortages of medical professionals in regional areas." Purchasing the new equipment is also just the first stage in a broader vision of the university's, which will eventually establish a "fully-integrated simulation centre" at Orange's Bloomfield Medical Centre site - leading the potential to provide even further benefits across the community. "Our medical school received an overwhelming response from students who wish to become doctors for their communities in rural and remote areas," CSU's chief executive officer of the foundation trust, Ms Sarah Ansell said. "Support from community partners such as Newcrest enables us to provide students with the very best start to their careers - which is crucial in bridging the gap between the quality of healthcare offered to country residents in comparison to their city counterparts." Equipment from Cadia's donation will now be used by students enrolled in the Doctor of Medicine - offered by CSU and Western Sydney University through the 'Joint Program in Medicine' - which is a five-year undergraduate degree. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/ab887ebe-864d-4c1f-99bb-320c00abfb67.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg