RAISING its highest amount of money at the 2021 event, the annual White Tie Ball is almost here again - and it wants to break the charity-driven record this year, too. Hosted by Housing Plus, the event tallied a whopping $80,000 in its last gig through 300 ticket sales, including money donated and raised through auctions, raffles and sponsorships. This year, its engagement fundraising and volunteer coordinator, Rochelle Monaghan says the fifth annual drive on May 21 has surpassed prior ticket sales already. "We are expecting over 330 people at the White Tie Ball this Saturday night," Ms Monaghan said. "We have had 30 local businesses come on board as sponsors for the ball and over 100 local businesses and individuals make donations towards our fundraising activities on the night." Funds raised are ploughed into Housing Plus' Orange-based refuge, The Orchard - a 'safe hub' for women and children escaping domestic violence. "Most staying at The Orchard arrive with nothing and the proceeds from the White Tie Ball will provide clothing, food, household, schooling and everyday items they need to start again," Ms Monaghan said, "as well as immediate and direct access to an on-site specialised trauma counsellor who supports their mental and emotional well-being." Head of Community Services, Penny Dordoy says donations from the night are also directed across the state to other women experiencing similar crisis situations. "We don't only support people who stay in The Orchard, but also women in their thousands [across New South Wales] who are experiencing domestic violence," head of Community Services, Penny Dordoy said. "Like everybody in the domestic violence sector, it has been a tough couple of years." While figures remain fairly static, the number of domestic violence cases in Orange are still double that of the state average, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. With a 40 per cent higher reporting rate, data also showed 315 domestic violence assault incidents for the city during 2021, with overall cases increasing by a window of 2.2 per cent across the Central West in the past five years. Hence, auction items on the night have all been generously donated to the Housing Plus organisation to fuel the need for more support in the area, where event-goers can put their hand up to purchase varying items. "For those who are attending the White Tie Ball, they will have the opportunity to bid on weekends away in NSW and Queensland, Central West and Orange-based staycations, local artwork, tickets to amazing nights out and collectable sports memorabilia," Ms Monaghan said. Comedians Claire Hooper and Lizzy Hoo, who will emcee, will also be in attendance, including local DJ Ben Chiarella to provide a music-filled forum. Tickets to the White Tie Ball are $140 and can still be purchased online, with the night starting from 6pm at the Orange Ex-Services Club. For those unable to attend the night who would like to make a donation, head online The Orchard webpage. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

