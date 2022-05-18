community, faces-of-orange,

Stacey Whittaker felt let down by government throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and it sparked a fire in her belly. So much so, she's campaigning to make a difference. The One Nation candidate for Calare ahead of Saturday's Federal Election, Mrs Whittaker believes it's time to get businesses back up and running. I have owned and run a real estate business with my husband for the past 18 years. Bathurst born and bred - coming up 50 years this year. I felt it was time for change. I thought we were a little let down during COVID-19 by our current member, when times get tough you need to be standing with your people, and facing the challenges together. The ridiculous amount of red tape for business, lack of mobile phone coverage in regional areas and how people have been treated differently since COVID-19. Pauline Hanson. She gets the short end of the stick by the media, but she has stayed true to herself and her message and has all of Australian's and Australia's best interest at heart. She has the guts to stand up and say what others are too scared to say, due to fear of being cancelled or bullied. Royal commission into the management of the COVID-19 pandemic: While we acknowledge that people have died from COVID-19, there is a noteworthy difference between 'died of', versus 'died with'. It is critical that an honest and thorough examination of how Federal, State, and Territory governments managed the pandemic is implemented by the parliament; Citizen initiated referendum enabling Australian citizens to put forward legislation or a referendum question without waiting for politicians to listen and act; Getting manufacturing back in Australia, jobs and infrastructure: One Nation supports jobs for Australians first and foremost. In an effort to bolster homegrown tradesmen and women, One Nation will increase its national apprenticeship scheme, whereby first-year apprentices receive a 75 per cent wage subsidy, followed by 50 per cent the second year, and finally 25 per cent in their third year. The release of this program in 2019 was taken up within three weeks by regional businesses. The second roll-out of the program was again swiftly welcomed. A third installment of this strategy would be combined with nation-building infrastructure projects including water, rail, roads, and energy. One Nation does not support casualisation of the workforce and instead embraces full-time jobs; Water security: Politicians have failed to construct dams and expand our nation's water security for our ever-increasing population. Instead, they have privatised Australia's water, with more than 20 per cent sold to foreign investors, while withholding the records of those who trade in this precious commodity. Enough is enough. One Nation will build new water infrastructure projects, including dams and increase the supply to Australian farmers and our growing nation. We will also legislate the full disclosure of water ownership and ban the sale of water to foreign investors; Health: Australia's health system was beyond capacity prior to COVID-19 and evidently inadequate in regional parts of the nation. One Nation recognises the need to bolster the number of regional doctors, nurses, and other critical health professionals. In an effort to encourage better regional medical services, One Nation will introduce three-year contracts for newly qualified medical professionals and in return pay their HECS-HELP loans in full; Education: Despite a $24.8 billion budget for state education services, Australia continues to rank lower than comparable high-and-middle-income countries in achieving quality education outcomes. One Nation will restore critical thinking in the classroom and reinstate the cornerstone of education with reading, writing, arithmetic, and discipline. There should be no room for Western, white, gender, guilt shaming in any classroom and instead children should be taught the benefits of a merit-based, free-thinking society; Farming: More than 53 million hectares of prime agricultural land is held by foreign interests. This equates to 14 per cent of Australia's total 372 million hectares of agricultural land. One Nation will ban any further sale of freehold farmland to foreign investors and limit the sale of leasehold farmland to a tenure of 25 years. One Nation will also re-implement Foreign Investment Review Board applications on all Agricultural Land from expiring Free Trade Agreements. We strongly support the re-establishment of a Federal Government-backed rural lending fund to safeguard Australian farmers throughout drought and other natural weather events. To open up and lift all mandates and get back to business. That's a great question. I think some people will vote because they like the person and some people will vote because they like the party, so a mixed bag really. You never know what will happen. I have run a nice, clean campaign and have great support of wonderful volunteers, I can only give it my all. At the end of the day the voters will decide.

