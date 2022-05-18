news, local-news,

Hundreds of litres of diesel were spilled on the Mitchell Highway Wednesday morning following a crash. Emergency services received the call just before 4am after a tipper and dog trailer carrying asphalt "left the road" on May 18. A statement from Orange Fire and Rescue said: "The dog trailer separated from the tipper and both fuel tanks were ruptured spilling approximately 400 litres of diesel onto the roadway. "The spill was contained using absorbent material and the driver was uninjured." FRNSW responded with two fire trucks from Orange and a hazmat van from Bathurst. Rural Fire Service, police and Roads and Maritime Services attended. As of 6am the highway was still blocked in both directions. Drivers at the scene at around 8am reported major congestion along Amaroo Road and that traffic is being redirected via Peabody Road. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/e75fd7ba-f8ea-46c4-b33d-d7c2d7785cd0.jpg/r0_123_794_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg