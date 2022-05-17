news, local-news,

CALARE voters are taking advantage of pre-polling with approximately a fifth of them having made their decision in the 2021 Federal Election. With a population of almost 162,000, Calare has 121,564 residents enrolled to vote and by Tuesday morning, 23,705 had visited the polls. The bulk of Calare's voters are people over 50 with 63,805 registered. Of those, 23,662 are over 70. There are 57,736 voters under 50, including 3024 voting in their first federal election (aged between 18 and 19). Female voters number 61739, 59764 are male and 61 are undetermined. Pre-polling opened on May 9 with Orange's venue on Endsleigh Avenue experiencing a steady flow with 5867 having voted by Monday evening. In the 2019 federal election, 110,000 people voted in Calare with 6251 informat votes cast. Incumbent member Andrew Gee scored 46,632 primary votes with Labor candidate Jess Jennings the closet with 23,024. Nation-wide there are 17,228,900 Australians enrolled to vote, representing 98.8 per cent of those eligible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/1bbf1112-5673-4d79-8f1e-a664ba19989d.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg