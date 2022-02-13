news, local-news,

Stacey Whittaker OAM is hoping the community will back her in the next federal election, so she can return their support as the Member for Calare. Mrs Whittaker, the Bathurst Real Estate principal, has announced her run for the seat and will appear on the ballot paper as the candidate for Pauline Hanson's One Nation party. With her business now able to run successfully without her, and her children out of school, she feels the timing is right for her to take the leap towards politics. Mrs Whittaker is the second candidate to announce their intention to run in the upcoming Federal Election after Kate Hook launched her campaign as an independent in Orange last week. Andrew Gee is the incumbent Member for Calare. "I think there has been, for a little while, a disenchantment of the larger parties and I have felt strongly for quite a while that the regional areas are treated like the poor cousins all the time," Mrs Whittaker said. "I feel the timing is now right for me ... and I thought, 'If not now, when?', and I think now is the time and now is the time for a change." She said that she feels her skillset makes her suited to federal politics, where she would be responsible for the broad regional area of Calare. However, she hasn't ruled out a run for state politics in the future if the upcoming election doesn't go her way. As the Member for Calare, Mrs Whittaker would support policies that benefit regional communities. Among her passions are improving water security, increasing Australian manufacturing, better educational opportunities, and increasing pensions, particularly for aging citizens. "They've contributed to the great nation their entire lives. They should be enjoying their golden retirement years without having to worry about putting food on the table or running their heater in winter time and running the airconditioner in summer time," Mrs Whittaker said. As a former chair of the Central West division of the Defence Reserves Support council, she is also passionate about veteran affairs. She wants to see suicide rates drop and veterans to have a better quality of life after the sacrifices they have made. One Nation is a polarising political party, as is its figurehead, but Mrs Whittaker said she believes in the policies and the party's resolve to say what people are thinking. If people are seeking a candidate with that mindset and who would "give 100 per cent" of their effort to the job, Mrs Whittaker said they should vote for her. "I will work very hard for the people of Calare to make sure we are not forgotten and to make sure that we are given every opportunity to thrive as an area," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/37859e9c-ad4e-498f-9d64-9f8df336f734.jpg/r222_317_3999_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg