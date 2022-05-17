sport, local-sport,

SCORING 16 points in as many minutes - it was a period of second half dominance that helped Bathurst Panthers to a both 22-14 win over Orange Hawks and third place on the Western under 18s ladder. Hawks started Saturday's contest at Carrington Park the stronger of the pair, but after scoring the opening two tries, Panthers then held them out until the final 80 seconds. That defensive effort, coupled with the 16-minute scoring blitz, helped Panthers to victory and elevated them from fifth to third. Panthers captain Jackson Carter said it was a half-time chat that helped focus his side on the task. "I think the half-time break just refreshed the boys a bit, allowed us to get a bit of stuff in our head about holding onto the ball, treating it with a bit of respect," he said. "Our defence was good, they probably shouldn't have got that last try, but it's alright. "Line speed and adjusting a bit more was something we spoke about at half-time too." While Panthers' intensity and execution improved notably after the break, Hawks fullback Hugh Corcoran lamented a drop in his side's completion rate and a 10-minute period he spent in the sin-bin. "Not being able to hold the ball made it hard, then having one of us sent to the bin was tough. Having 12 men, we just couldn't do it," he said. "We just dropped our heads as a team after that. "Credit to them, they played well, they were the better team." It was a 40-20 kick from Hawks halfback Kaydden Hoad that was the catalyst for the opening try, his boot putting the visitors in prime attacking position. Moments later winger Brodie Tarlton dived over in the left corner. Panthers' first real opportunity came four minutes later after a Carter grubber and good chase led to a line drop-out. However, as was the case in many of their attacking plays in the opening half, Panthers knocked on when trying to spread the ball wide. With 13 minutes of the half remaining Hawks centre Riley Robinson broke clear from a scrum and it took a good cover tackle from Carter to halt him. But his run had put Hawks deep into Panthers territory and not long after Mack Selwood dived over from dummy half. The conversion made it 8-0 and Hawks were on top. But when Panthers forced their second line drop-out seven minutes out from the break, it triggered a momentum shift. Fullback Keegan Clayton scored off the set which followed and Carter's conversion made it 8-6 at the break. When Panthers re-emerged the points continued to flow. A Bailey Large charge down and regather put his side in attacking position, Panthers switching play from one side to the other before a Ronan Hunt Cameron offload put Haydn Edwards over. Carter bagged a double - one after a penalty tap, the other a 70-metre effort after a Large intercept. It had Panthers up 22-8 with seven left and while Hawks scored a consolation via Tarleton with 80 seconds left, the hosts had the win in the bag.

