news, local-news,

RETIRED teacher Jane Doherty met Blair Compt when he started her kindergarten class at Canobolas Public School and it's fair to say he made a lasting impression. So much so Ms Doherty has helped organise a trivia night on May 27 to help Blair and his family handle some pretty hefty medical bills. "Blair has a positive attitude to life and is the most courageous and brave young man," Ms Doherty said. Now 12, Blair has been battling a malrotation of the bowel and gastroparesis for most of his life. Ms Doherty said her young friend has so far had four laparotomy surgeries. Laparotomy surgeries are major open abdominal surgeries which take months to recover from. Blair has also had lots of smaller surgeries and procedures under anaesthetic. The family is hoping Blair can travel to Melbourne in the near future for specialised testing to learn more about condition. While in Melbourne, he will also meet with a surgeon and gastroenterologist to see if they can improve his quality of life. "At the moment Blair is in pain every day, which makes it hard to function, but he pushes through and attends school," his mum Caitlin said. The trivia night will be on May 27 at the Canobolas Rural Technology High hall, starting at 6.30pm. Soft drinks and nibbles will be available for purchase during the night. The event is alcohol free. Organisers have amassed a huge prize pool for raffles while an auction will feature a signed South Sydney jumper, a creative basket of Copic markers and books, and a signed Waratahs jumper and more. There will also be silent auction for art. For tickets, which are $25, contact Jane Doherty on 0411 317 611. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/e57b119f-d3dd-4889-b658-63bb3e2bd3ec_rotated_270.JPEG/r0_581_1512_1435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg