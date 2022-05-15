news, local-news,

A GROUP of players from the Australian Professional Golfers Association is throwing its support behind one of its own on Friday by teeing up for the Bruce McLean Golf Day. Close friend Rob Williamson is organising the day for Mr McLean, who has been a fixture on the Orange golfing scene for more than 30 years and is now recovering from a stroke which almost ended his life in July last year. Mr McLean went to sleep in his car waiting for an early tee-off for a tournament at Sanctuary Cove and woke up in a Gold Coast Hospital. "He's going to need a few procedures to help with his eye sight," Mr Williamson said, adding Mr McLean's recovery had progressed well, leading to him taking part in a PGA seniors event at Mudgee earlier this month. "I caddied for him and what I was in awe about was the amount of people crossing fairways to come and say, 'mate it's great to see you here, don't worry about your score'," Mr Williamson said. The PGA cohort attending the day will be headed the NSW CEO David Barker. Format for Friday's fundraiser is a two-person ambrose with a shotgun start at 9am. Cost is $55 a player. The prize list is extensive with organisers hoping to secure a car as a prize for a hole-in-one in the fourth. Despite being a par three, it is rated the sixth hardest on the course but has been the scene of five aces since 2019. Bookings can be made at the Duntryleague proshop, 6362 4072. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

