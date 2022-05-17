news, local-news, Orange, Dragon boat, Colour city dragons, parkes

ONE of nine clubs to compete in Parkes over the weekend, one of the city's two local dragon boating groups has placed a proud third. Its anniversary, the Parkes Dragonboat Club had its 'Anniversary Paddle' event on Sunday at Lake Endeavour, where the Orange-based Colour City Dragons secured third place in the day's feature race. The endurance paddle, which stretches across six kilometres of water, had Dubbo's Outback Dragons and Forbes' Lachlan Dragons tied for the win at 34 minutes and 23 seconds. Another tie for second place, the Parkes and combined teams of Bathurst and Blue Mountains' dragon boating clubs came in at 36 minutes and 45 seconds. Then, with Colour City Dragons paddling over the finish line strong, a time of exactly 37-and-a-half minutes left club coach, Phil Lambert saying the endurance team "performed well" and was very pleased with the result. "They did well with excellent timing," he said. "Setting a great pace, lifts when called for and a 200 metre sprint to finish third." There was also lots of "frivolity and fun", the club's publicity officer, Jasmine Vidler says, with three novelty races on top of the big event - the Sweeps Figure 8, Paddle Without a Paddle and Butterfly Collecting, where coloured balls are scooped up via nets. Coach Phil Lambert says these particular events were also challenging and entertaining. "The Sweeps Figure 8 was a challenge and the Butterfly event was just crazy with a lot of laughs," he said. "A big thank you goes to Parkes for organising such a wonderful event - we had a great time." Some of the other clubs taking part in the Parkes regatta were Wagga Wagga's Bidgee Dragons and a newly formed club from the Blue Mountains. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/e1c5c131-fc85-42dd-81d3-7bcb310a9ebb.jpg/r0_74_2048_1231_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg