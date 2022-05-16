news, local-news, Manildra, Vax, pop-up, clinic, vaccination, COVID, Central West, Orange

POPPING up this Thursday, a mobile COVID vaccination clinic will offer Pfizer jabs in Manildra for both adults and children. The Western NSW Local Health District vax van will run on a first-in-best-dressed basis, with no appointment required for either of the adult or five to 11-years-old Pfizer vaccines. Children from the age of five and up to 15 years of age, however, must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or nominated carer. Those over the age of 16 and eligible for an initial booster dose can do so on the day as well, with further booster doses also made available to 'identified vulnerable groups' - defined by NSW Health as aged and disability care workers, people with a disability, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, pregnant woman and people with underlying health conditions. For those after their second or booster dose, health staff will need to sight documentation of prior doses, including a form of identification such as a driver licence, or Medicare card. WNSWLHD strictly states that those with cold or flu-like symptoms must not attend the clinic, which includes people displaying other symptoms of ill-health, those who have recently tested positive for COVID, or for people currently awaiting a test result. Advice from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, or ATAGI, currently recommends waiting three months after a positive infection to receive a next vaccination. The pop-clinic will be at the Manildra Memorial Hall on 61 Kiewa Street in Manildra this Thursday, May 19, from 10am to 4pm. For further information on COVID-19 vaccinations, more details are available on the WNSWLHD website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/b09760c1-bf9b-4a0f-80b7-64b421b03ea9.JPG/r0_284_4001_2545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg