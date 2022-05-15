sport, local-sport,

It was a 'grind', a 'slog-fest' - call it what you want - but Orange CYMS has extended its unbeaten streak. Coming up against a determined Lithgow side, CYMS overcame two deficits to run away 22-12 winners against Lithgow Workies Wolves at Wade Park in the Peter McDonald Premiership. "It was a grind, their middle really showed up," CYMS coach Daniel Mortimer said. "It made us go away from our game, we didn't throw a lot of shape because it was a slog up the middle. "I don't know how Lithgow haven't won yet, they were impressive up the middle." Lithgow were first to score after four minutes as halfback Hayden Bonanno zinged a ball into the hands of captain-coach Greg Alderson who ran over. CYMS hit back five minutes later with Ethan McKellar pouncing on a dropped ball to score two tries in two games. In the 16th minute, the Bonanno-Alderson combination linked again after a brilliant unders line by the second-rower. In the 21st minute, another bomb was dropped at the back with Lachie Munro scoring to make it 12-10. 12 minutes later, CYMS were in again as five-eighth Joey Lasagavibau put his halves partner Williams through a hole. Right on half-time, a dropped ball by Lithgow handed CYMS a scrum 30 metres out from its try-line. Enter Joey. Receiving the ball on the left of the field, the experienced half stepped Lithgow's defence silly to score near the right touchline with CYMS leading 22-12 at half-time. The scores didn't change after half-time as both sides failed to be clinical. Lithgow found attacking territory multiple times but couldn't finish, with a held up call and forward pass the play after, denying them. Hooker Isaac Thompson also went close in the 55th minute, grubbering for himself, however it was ruled grounded by CYMS. In the 62nd minute, Cooper Monk, playing his 50th game, looked like he'd go over but unfortunately dropped the ball just before the line. With Lasagavibau's try sinking Lithgow at half-time, Mortimer believes it was the difference. "He's a game-breaker when you need it," he said of 'Joey Las'. "That try at half-time had a huge influence on the second half - it gave us a buffer to work with and then there were no points in the second half and that summed up the game really, it was just a slog-fest." Playing his fifth game for the club, Marcel Ikinofo was a rock in the centres for CYMS, stopping Lithgow on multiple times on his goal-line with the coach full of praise for his recruit. "He's starting to buy into our defensive structures, he was a bit raw after playing in different structures the last few years," Mortimer said. "A couple of his decisions in defence saved a few tries, he's improving every week." Sunday's game also saw the captain-coach welcome his brother Robbie back to the fold after he made an appearance in reserve grade earlier this season. "He's been sniffing around, I knew he was getting itchy feet," he laughed. "He had a run with reggies earlier and we had two or three players out that gave Robbie the opportunity today." CYMS will now enjoy its first bye of the season with Mortimer grateful for the break. "The boys need a freshen up, it's been five tough games at the start," he said. "We just need to be a bit more clinical in what we do, we went away from our game a bit. "I don't know whether that was through fatigue but it's good chance to sit back and have a look at the game. "We got drawn away from our game a bit today so we need to make sure we come back and solely focus on us. If we tick those boxes and focus on us, most of the time that'll translate on the field." Orange CYMS 22 (Ethan McKellar, Lachie Munro, Pat Williams, Joey Lasagavibau tries; Pat Williams 3 conversions) defeated Lithgow Workies Wolves 12 (Greg Alderson 2 tries; Hayden Bonanno 2 conversions)

