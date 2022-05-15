news, local-news,

Installing a couple of Tesla chargers in 2017 was a no brainer for Heifer Station Wines. It was a great fit with Heifer Station's sustainability policy - and it was good for business. "With Tesla's set up, your venue shows up on the Tesla charging map," Heifer's operations manager James Thomas said. "So if you're in your Tesla and you're cruising around the countryside and thinking: "I need a destination charge," it shows you on a map what venues nearby have a Tesla charging station. "It attracts business to us that way," he said. Once there, customers plug in and spend a couple of hours at the winery while their car gets enough charge to get them to their next stop. According to the Plugshare App, there are 13 EV charging stations in Orange, the majority of them at wineries and accommodation. Now, a $20 million spend by the state government to install EV chargers at regional tourism businesses is set to boost those numbers further. Co-funded grants ranging from $2000 to $40,000 per site are being offered to businesses including motels, wineries, cafes, restaurants, natural attractions, visitor information centres, museums and zoos, with the aim of adding an extra 3500 chargers across regional NSW. Mr Thomas says Heifer Station will "100 per cent" be applying for a grant. Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said the extra chargers would boost regional tourism and was part of a $171 million investment in EV charging over the next four years. "EVs are growing in popularity and this will help ensure our regional areas have the charging stations needed to welcome EV-driving visitors," Mr Kean said. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said a series of EV tourist drives would also be developed across the state to promote EV travel across regional NSW, following the rollout of the EV chargers. "This will grow local economies and support small businesses in areas impacted by Covid, bushfires and floods." The NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy aims to increase EV sales to 52 per cent of all new car sales by 2030-31, and the vast majority by 2035. Funding under the strategy also includes a $131 million investment for ultra-fast charging infrastructure and a $20 million investment in EV charging in commuter car parks. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/fc025dba-29d8-410d-848f-f87b1b6d2250.JPG/r0_106_5568_3252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg