THE task of returning the Orange Show to its glory days took a positive turn on Saturday, with good crowds turning out for the milestone 150th event. The pandemic, dwindling volunteer numbers and bad weather in previous years led to this year's show being scaled back to a one-day event but Show Society president Peter Milne believes returning the show to its former two-day format is just around the corner. Mr Milne, presiding over his first show in the top job, said overall, he was encouraged by Saturday's success with early estimates more than 5000 people passed through the gate. Of those, the bulk appeared to be young families. "There seemed to be a few numbers through the gate," he said. "It was packed fairly well down through Side Show Alley. "It would be good to go back to two days, to extend it back. Hopefully run a bit more entertainment over the two days." The bull-riding event provided one the highlights but Mr Milne said for him, it was the community support that was the bright spot. "That's the biggest part - just getting the support from the community so we can keep going, keep having shows. "We do need some extra volunteers to help out, to get it back there," he said. Show categories were well supported with the produce section particular strong. "That ag building was the best we've seen for years, [full of] produce. Fine arts, the school section were very good. Wool was good," he said. The Amusement, Leisure and Recreation Association (AALARA) and the Showmen's Guilds of Australia had warned of a 15 minute strike during the show, with operators protesting the lack of action on the cost of insurance for their industry and it went ahead. Ride stops were also planned at the Yeoval Show, Bingara Show, Coffs Harbour Show, and Bourke Show this weekend. But Mr Milne said he hadn't noticed any disruption. Most patrons seemed happy to support the action. Rebecca Blandford was named the Orange Show Society's Young Woman of 2022 while Show Society Historian Sue Milne was given life membership. "I was in nappies," she said when asked how long she'd been involved with the show. "But for 20 years, I've been doing the history for about 10. I started with the Orange Historical Society and it went from there." Ms Milne said former Show Society Peter Naylor had suggested the show include a history section about five years ago and with the help of social media group The Old Orange Crew, it was now a popular feature of the show.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/af14a752-6fb5-442a-84b2-ef8f6caf2e90.JPG/r3_309_5566_3452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg