news, local-news,

TWO unsuccessful applications for funding from Council's Events Sponsorship program will be revisited at this Tuesday's Orange City Council meeting following a push from a local business owner. DR Gaming Pty Ltd's Nicholas Drage addressed the April 19 meeting asking for his application for funding to be reconsidered after it was knocked back in March. During his open forum address Mr Drage also raised concerns about the processing of his request. DR Gaming and Wangarang Industries were among three groups to apply for funding under round three of the program last year but timing threw a spanner in the works. The previous council was in caretaker mode due to the late local government elections, which were postponed twice before going ahead on December 4 and council staff are not permitted to make a decision on councillors' behalf. However staff had recommended the applications be refused, saying more information was needed. The matter was discussed at the March 15 meeting with the City of Orange Veterans Golfing tournament receiving $1000. Funding of $1276.50 for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Regional Challenge, and the Wangarang Charity Golf Day's request of $4000 were denied after debate. Following the decision Mr Drage met with council last month to discuss his unsuccessful application. Following that meeting council staff also contacted Wangarang seeking further information. The provision of additional information from both organisations prompted a report for Tuesday's meeting recommending councillors consider the information and make a decision on funding the events retrospectively. During his forum address on April 19, Mr Drage said council staff had led him to believe his application would be successful because all the information provided was correct, only to find out from the council agenda it was recommended for refusal. "The 14th of the March was the day I saw the council papers, that [the], recommendation was to deny the application based on lack of information." The Yu-Gi-Oh! event had 66 people registered with 48 from outside the Orange region. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/36d6a4d3-0675-43fa-82a5-96c1ca8711d8.JPG/r18_0_822_454_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg