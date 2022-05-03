news, local-news, Orange

LIVING more sustainably is the theme for an upcoming week-long eco-friendly event, but getting more Australians to invest in electric cars is the list topper for this year. From May 29 to June 5, Orange Sustainable Living Week will target the usual culprits - issues surrounding waste reduction, using energy more efficiently and how to improve household water usage. But, to reduce our carbon footprint even more, getting rid of petrol and diesel-fueled vehicles is apparently the way to go. "It's a two-pronged approach this year, in the sense that there's waste and recycling and re-use - and where we're progressing on that," Rotary Club of Orange Sustainable Living Week Committee chairman John Mills said. "And then there's the area of energy efficiency, renewable energy and looking at electric vehicles as the transport of the future." Mayor Jason Hamling echoed Mr Mills, encouraging locals to attend the expo later this month, where electric cars will be on display for residents to have a stickybeak. "Now, more than ever, people all over the world are recognising the need to be more environmentally conscious and reduce our impact on the planet," Cr Hamling said. "We can all do our bit to reduce our carbon footprint and there are lots of simple steps we can take on a daily basis to live more sustainably, reduce waste and protect the environment." Research published by the World Economic Forum shows that Europe dominates the charts when it comes to ditching conventional vehicles, which is followed by those living in China and the United States - with some regions' statistics doubling in electric car sales in 2021. While the Aussie market isn't quite up there with the same findings, Australia did, however, record sales of 6900 cars in 2020 to jump to 20,665 the following year - meaning 1.95 per cent of the new car market is made up of electric vehicles, with the Tesla Model 3 still the brand to beat. "The advantages of it is, it reduces our carbon emissions - our carbon footprint - and that's critical, but it's also providing a practical alternative to the petrol or diesel engine," Mr Mills said. "Although there are barriers in terms of price, those sorts of things are going to change because of the increase uptake - and Australia will need to get off the bottom of the scale in terms of adoption of electric vehicles and look at some of the other countries in the world that are really taking electric vehicles up at a rapid rate. "It's expanding rapidly and Australia is improving, but we're at such a low base." Issues with petrol supply, cost-of-living pressures and the harmful impacts of fuel vehicles on the environment are also factors that Orange Credit Union's CEO, Andrew de Graaff addressed, saying that the upcoming expo is an opportunity to better understand the "impact of our actions" and underpins the project's recent grant approval. It will also feature special guest Craig Reucassel - presenter of the ABC series War on Waste and Fight for Planet A: Our Climate Challenge - who will answer questions from the audience, including a range of other voices who will share their eco-insight and experience with non-petrol car use. "We've also got owners who have agreed to have their [electric] car on display at the expo and they range from the top end Tessler - the high end of electric cars - right down to the MG and Hyundai models," Mr Mills said. "They've still got a significant price premium, but they're more the sort of vehicles that the average person with the average salary might start to look at and say 'yes, I can consider this vehicle'." The Orange Sustainable Living Week expo will run from 9am to 3pm on Sunday, May 29 in the Naylor Pavilion at the Orange Showground and is an event supported by Orange City Council, Orange Credit Union and Charles Sturt University. Following the expo, other planned events will include the 'high schools sustainable cooking competition' on June 3 and the Ploughmans Creek wetlands walk on June 4. On June 5, Waratah Wetlands will have a 'planting day' and a 'show and ride' with electric vehicle owners is also part of the celebrations. For more information on the upcoming events for Orange Sustainable Living Week, head to Rotary Club of Orange's Facebook page. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

