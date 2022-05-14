news, local-news,

A new safety education campaign by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority is putting the spotlight on the many pressures placed on pilots when contemplating, planning and conducting a flight. According to CASA about 80 per cent of aviation accidents can be linked to mistakes, errors or incorrect judgement so a seminar for pilots will take place in Orange next week. CASA's Tim Penney said Orange pilots have comprehensive safety training, and this campaign provides even more knowledge about how to prevent accidents and incidents. "We will focus on issues such as fatigue, distractions and loss of situational awareness," he said. "Lessons from past accidents and incidents will be highlighted." Pilots will also have an opportunity to raise any local safety issues and ask questions about rules and regulations. The Orange aviation safety seminar will be held on Wednesday at 6pm at Orange Aero Club. Bookings are essential to allow COVID-19 requirements to be met. Book online at Eventbrite for the Pushing the Envelope seminar.

