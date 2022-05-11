news, local-news,

It's not every day you see a 32-tonne mining dump truck tray painted in rainbow pride colours making its way through the streets of Orange. Troy Pearson of Eyetrix Productions captured video footage and Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh photographed the special delivery as it arrived into town on Wednesday morning. Orange trucking company Whites Transport hauled the tray all the way from Tomago, near Newcastle. Accompanied by two police cars and four pilot escorts, the 8.4 metre wide cargo spanned well across two lanes, and took three days to make the journey to its destination at Newcrest's Cadia mine. The tray is the first of six new 793 Hercules dump trays, painted in various eye-catching designs, to arrive at Newcrest Minings Cadia Valley Operations. Cadis says the new fleet of 793 Haul Trucks will enable the Tailings Team to increase their construction capabilities. The Progress Pride Flag 793s arrival has been timed to coincide with IDAHOBIT Day on May 17, an International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia. Cadia's General Manager, Aaron Brannigan said the tray design represented inclusion within the LGBTQ+ community. "It's striking reminder of our commitment to creating an inclusive culture where all team members feel safe to bring their whole, authentic selves to work," he said. "This dump body will take pride of place within the Tailings Construction department, and we're honoured to roll these out in line with our culture and values."

