The cost to have your dog desexed has been reduced for Orange residents with a pensioner concession card. David Mallard is Orange City Council's Companion Animals committee chairman and was pleased to see the move finally put into practice. "This was already a decision that the previous council and the companion animals committee had been on board with," he said. "We're wanting to provide as many opportunities as possible to support people to look after their pets and desexing, as well as getting them microchipped and registered, is good for the pets and good for the community." The discount, which has previously only applied to cats, will sit at $66. Mr Mallard said getting a pet desexed provided them with a wide range of health benefits. "It's not just about preventing problems with more and more puppies that end up needing to find homes," he added. "It can also prevent serious health problems and it's also good in terms of preventing behavioural problems as well. It could mean your dog is going to be less noisy, your dog is going to be less likely to escape from the yard. "In a whole bunch of ways it's beneficial to the pets, the owners and the community." Those unsure if they are eligible for the discount can go to customer service at the council building, where more information can be provided. "We're all very aware of the benefits to humans of having pets in their lives," Mr Mallard added. "For people those where cost might be a barrier to bringing a pet into their life, hopefully this might help."

