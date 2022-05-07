news, local-news, Cooler Classrooms, Cooler classrooms program, Clergate, Bletchington, Orange, public school

LITERALLY getting cooler, classrooms at Orange's Bletchington and Clergate public schools are about to receive state of the art air conditioning systems, being two of 39 newly announced hubs to nab the government funding. Granted through the $500 million dollar Cooler Classrooms Program - a five-year commitment which commenced in 2018 - the newest additions means near 1000 schools will benefit from improved learning environment. Minister for education, Sarah Mitchell is "thrilled" about the program's offerings, which continue to benefits local schools across NSW. "To date, the Cooler Classrooms Program has delivered systems to more than 5550 classrooms and 380 libraries across the state, with 996 schools now approved for delivery," Ms Mitchell said. "The rollout is ahead of schedule and excitingly, we are now in a position to add more schools to the program." Prioritising some of the hottest areas across NSW, the aim is to increase the quality of air for library and indoor spaces within school facilities with 'smart systems'. The new systems will provide cooling, heating and the provision of outside air to promote steady, regular ventilation around the clock. Automatically shutting-down after operating hours, the units will also offset the used energy through solar technology, which is now in force across more than 700 schools. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/7481ea28-d30c-428f-b78d-060c96f6886d.JPG/r0_159_3216_1976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg