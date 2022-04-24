PHOTOS
Out and about gallery | Orange social photos from April 23-24
CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Saturday Carla was at the Australian National Field Days Car Show and Market Stall Day. She also snapped away at the Gladstone Hotel.
On Sunday Carla went along to a tree planting at Ophir.
