COMPOSTING can be a fairly odorous pile of scrap if not properly balanced - but what about worm farming? Though it's true a bucket of scrapped organics with and without worms can both pack an aromatic punch, it's also a great harvesting option for the environment and your own garden - with an upcoming workshop to explain all of the how's and why's. "They're two organic diversions that compliment each other and composting might not suit everyone and worm farming might suit other people," EnviroCom's project officer, Eli Todman said. "The main differences are what you can and can't put in there - the space that the compost takes up is a bit more than worm farms - worms can also go inside because they're not as smelly and they're a good option if you have less space at home." Run on behalf of Orange City Council and Netwaste, Mr Todman says the free May 7 worm farm seminar will work on a how-to, step-by-step basis, making it easy for people to get their heads around. "They're pretty simple to set up if you have all of the right techniques, which we'll go through on the day," Mr Todman said. "We'll learn how to set up and then maintain and then troubleshoot both the compost and worm farm and as long as you know and stick to all of those basics, it can be really successful." What a healthy worm farm looks like will be on display at the showground's Environmental Learning Facility, or 'ELF' hub, where 30 people will learn through an informative step-by-step process of show and tell. Aside from wasting the resources and energy to grow the produce itself, rotting foods produce methane - a greenhouse gas more toxic than carbon dioxide - which currently equates to around three per cent of Australia's current emissions. "The overall aim of the workshop is to ensure that no organic waste is going into our landfill bin, because that also creates environmental problems, so it's about turning that food and garden waste into a valuable resource," he said. "If we can avoid putting things into that red lid bin, especially those organic products, then that's the best outcome." While Mr Todman says worms are available for purchase at local hardware stores, he also encourages people to buy locally from online platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree. The Saturday workshop from 10am to 11:30am is currently at capacity, with a waiting list available in the event of a cancellation. For more information or questions about future workshops, send an email to netwastelearning@envirocom.com.au. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

