news, local-news,

ONCE the home of netball, Orange's Moulder Park will be equipped to host a range of ball sports with planning underway to install a Rage Cage. Orange City Coluncil Director of Community Services Scott Maunder explained at Rage Cage, which is a brand name, was a multi-sport fenced court. "If you think of a netball court, for example, around the perimeter of the netball court is fencing and then within that there is multiple sport," he said. He said OCC staff were considering a half or full basketball court, Futsal or soccer, a netball court and hit up areas for handball or tennis for the cage. "It's a self-contained, multiple sports product," he said adding fencing enables balls to be kept in court. Mr Maunder's explanation was given at Tuesday's council meeting after being quizzed by Cr Jeff Whitton. Moulder Park's nearby former netball clubhouse had been leased by the Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council which has expressed plans to turn the area into a hub for young people. The LALC also received the a parcel of land on the south-western side of the same block in the recent Crown Land transfer. The Rage Cage project was one of around 100 listed on the project activities report compiled by Council CEO David Waddell. The report also provided an update of OCC's works (footpaths and roads) schedule heading into the new financial year. The Rage Cage project was one of three recreational developments for Orange's younger residents acknowledged on Tuesday with councillors congratulating staff on their fast work in getting a temporary indoor playground off the ground in time for Orange's winter. The meeting adopted the staff recommendation it pursue the Orange Indoor Tennis Centre as the venue for the playground, to be opened on June 1. Failing that, the Carl Sharpe Cricket Centre at Wade Park would be used. Both venues are council owned and ruled the most cost effective for the short-term playground. The meeting was also briefed on the progress of the Matthews Park outdoor playground, which had stalled due to heavy rainfall earlier this year was also discussed. A FutureCity project, the Matthews Park playground is expected to be finished at the end of this month. Mayor Jason Hamling, who has made no secret of his push to have more recreational facilities available for families, commented on three playgrounds being completed or planned. "The Rage Cage, Matthews Park and the indoor. Great news," he said. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/b6100f70-2d3c-4222-8192-1afa1cdccb8a.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg