To get a win at home is special. To do it on Ladies Day would be even better and that's the opportunity that presents itself to Orange City's women's side this weekend. For City star, Holly Jones, victory on Ladies Day would be a wonderful achievement, but she wants the whitewash, not just a win for the girls. "It'd be amazing if all grades could win," she said. "Obviously we'll be sitting there supporting our club so it'd be great for us to get a win but amazing for the whole club if we can get four wins." After a first round loss to Dubbo Roos, Jones is keen to show the competition what her squad have been working on in the last two weeks after their bye in round two. "We've got a lot of new faces, a lot of girls that have never played football let alone rugby union before so it was a good look at where we're at and what we needed to work on, it's something that we're building off," she said. "We've put it in the past and we're really confident for this weekend, we've really worked on our attack and securing the ball which is something we needed to improve." While they were unable to do much damage in Dubbo, Jones believes once the girls begin to understand the game then they'll be a much better side. "I think it was a lot to do with the confidence of the new girls, they were starting to get the feel of the game in that Dubbo match and it's a matter of learning the rules which is something we've been working on," she said. "I've seen so much progression over the past few weeks so we've been working really hard on just getting that right which I think will help us in having the confidence of knowing the game." After many players made their City debut in the first round, Jones confirmed there's been more girls come on board with some transferring over from Vipers or other rugby union clubs. For their round three fixture, City will play Forbes Platypi who currently sit first after a bye in round one and 26-14 defeat of Orange Emus last weekend. "We're pretty confident this weekend with the side we have now, we've got massive numbers," Jones said. "We've got a quite a few new girls from after the Dubbo game." Orange City: Hayley Sharpless, Eve Davison, Arahia Allen, May Turner, Karina Kiley, Michelle Woods, Holly Jones, Rebecca Davis, Bridie Walsh, Brittany Profke, Lily Bone, April Rich, Leah Draper, Mel Siret, Emily Kennedy, Paige Selten, Nikita Bourke, Nikeata McMaster

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/6543be42-b74d-4d88-b56b-519ad9410b88.JPG/r619_458_5568_3254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg