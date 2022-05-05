sport, local-sport,

Once Orange Tigers get their cohesion sorted, watch out. That's the message from coach Dean Price, who found plenty of positives in their 68-42 loss to Bathurst Bushrangers on Saturday. The Bushies shot out of the blocks quickly, as the score read 22-6 in the first quarter. Price said he wasn't shocked by Bathurst's strong start. "They did (start well), which was expected, they're a handy side," he said. "We knew it was going to be a tough battle but proved quarter by quarter that we were in it and definitely had opportunities to pull a lead. "We've got a couple little kinks to iron out, and we'll be better for it." While Bathurst continued to win the next two quarters, the fourth went the way of Orange as they scored 16 points to the away side's 14. "It's a new group, as it always happens five or six stay from the year before and then 10 or 12 are new," Price explained. "It's about guys working out each others game styles and how they choose to play. "I thought we did well, and will need a couple of games to build that confidence and work on the little things like protecting the ball carrier. "Breaking the quarters down, there was a lot more positives than negatives ... there was about five or six out, some with COVID, and a couple of injuries during the game. "We played Bushies in round one last year and they gave us an 85-point lesson, so for this year to be 22 points it just shows there's a lot of improvement in the club itself." Orange's next fixture will pit them against Dubbo Demons, who travelled to Bathurst and beat the Giants 55-53 in round one. They're an unknown since they didn't come to the season launch so we didn't get a look at their outfit," Price said. "It'll be interesting, normally they're strong at home. To come all the way across to Bathurst and win was definitely a surprise, I wouldn't have picked it. "It's going to be a good outing for us over there, they're a good bunch of blokes to verse and we'll took to build more on round one." Saturday also saw Joseph Armstrong make his debut for the Tigers tier one side with Price impressed by the youngster. "He was very appreciative to get the jersey," he said. "He was nearly first on the list for next week - he played a blinder, wasn't scared of the ball and played good Tiger footy." In the women's fixture, Bathurst were too strong, coming away with a 48-20 victory as Emily Thurlow kicked two goals for the Bushrangers. Tigers will take plenty of confidence out of their third quarter though, scoring 12 points and keeping the away team to 0. For Orange, Sarah Donoghue, Tori Moore and Melanie Ryan were the goal-scorers.

