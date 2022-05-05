news, local-news,

"The single-most important" fundraising month for Orange's Salvation Army is happening now. May 29 will see the launch of Red Shield Door Knock Appeal, with corps officer Colin Young keen to raise enough funds to keep programs such as 'drive for life' around. "That particular one is about helping people with barriers get their driver's licences," he said. "We've made some connections with other community groups and that's begun already. That will make a difference in those people's lives. "A lot of programs depend on Red Shield and if we didn't have that, there'd be a lot less that we could do." The door knock appeal will kick off on May 29, with Mr Young keen to see more people lend a helping hand. "People want to help us out, they can reach out to us or come down on the morning," he said. "If families can come together collect their street or a couple around their area, that would be enormously helpful." But before all of that will be the launch of the Red Shield Appeal in Orange. The lunch event is being hosted by the Remington where people will be able to bid on items such as a box for four at a Sydney Swans game later this year. Grant Gill is the Remington's group manager and said it was important to support the appeal. "The simple fact is there are people out there who need help," he said. "There's more homeless people now than there ever was and there's a housing shortage, so if we have the capacity to assist and pull some of the big business members together, then we need to do that." A full list of auction items will be available on the Remington's website. Those not able to attend in person are also encouraged to have staff from the restaurant bid for items on their behalf. Those wishing to explore this route can contact the Remington.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/fcd6b20f-3e7a-4d59-92cd-bda00603ec2c.JPG/r23_445_5301_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg