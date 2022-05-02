sport, local-sport,

They're back in the winners circle. That's right - Waratahs have started to find their form again after a dominant 3-0 win over Orana Spurs at Dubbo on Saturday. Coming into the night time fixture, 'Tahs needed to bounce back after a 2-0 loss to Panorama and 2-2 draw at home against Parkes. 12 minutes in and there was joy. A cross from the left side of the field landed on the head of winger Tim Kelly who had his side's first goal. 45 seconds after the kick off, déjà vu struck as another cross found the head of Kelly who had his brace. Kelly believes it's definitely the quickest two goals he's every scored. "Yeah it'd have to be, they don't come much quicker than that I think," he said. And even rarer is the fact they're headers, not common in the winger's repertoire. "I think it's only the fourth header in my career, that's three in two weeks of headers," he said. With both goals coming from crosses, Kelly added it wasn't as much a game plan going in and more just how the game panned out. "Not as much (a game plan), you just take it as it comes and play the game as you see it," he explained. The goal-scoring wasn't done after Kelly's efforts. In the 78th minute a brilliant clearance by Niall Gibb saw 'Tahs go on the attack with Guy Burgess finishing off a pass to seal the 3-0 win. Kelly believes his team's attitude was the major factor in turning around their results. "Persistence and getting in and having a go worked best," he said. "We've been lacking that in the last couple of weeks so it's been spoken about and I think we stepped up the intensity on the weekend. "It was definitely a big positive to get some points especially after the loss and the draw. That was a bit disheartening to have those two results but it was good to bounce back the way we did." Saturday's fixture was made even better by Spurs being unable to find the net after Waratahs suffered from defensive issues last year. "It's always good to have a clean sheet and I think Bracko was more happy (than coach Adam Scimone)," Kelly said. "It's definitely nice to have a clean sheet, I don't think we had any last year so it's always good to get one." ORANGE WARATAHS 3 (Tim Kelly 2, Guy Burgess) defeated ORANA SPURS 0

