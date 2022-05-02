sport, local-sport,

It might not have been their most polished performance but points were salvaged and that's all that matters for Orange CYMS. Addie Chapman was their sole goal-scorer in Orange's 1-1 draw with Bathurst City as they look to defend their Central West Premier League hockey title. For CYMS coach Pete Shea, an inability to nail down combinations was a factor in their 1-1 draw with Bathurst City. "The game wasn't great from either side, no one really took ownership or control so it was a bit scrappy but it's a couple of points so not a bad starting point," he said. "Every one was doing their own thing and trying their best but we really didn't link together very well and we need to work on the links between the lines and hopefully improve the flow of our game." While problems with linking did persist, Shea said his youthful side will need to work on playing as a team. "A few of the younger players played well, but building that capacity as the team, they probably don't quite get it yet," he explained. "We'll continue trying to work on a few of those skills and combining the younger with the older." With the bye this weekend, CYMS' next fixture won't be till May 14 against St Pats as Shea hopes to welcome Courtney Hogan back to the fold along with the CYMS debut of Emma Corcoran. "We've got two weeks to sort a few things out, get a few players back and get a bit more settled in the way we play," he said. "Emma and Courtney would've made a difference, just with their experience, but we can't rely on individuals throughout the year. "It was a bit of a blessing in disguise for people to realise very early in the season that we just can't go through the motions so I think it'll be a good thing."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/ee881349-6823-410b-86ac-1d7cc3a30132.JPG/r0_372_5568_3518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg