sport, local-sport,

With captain-coach Daniel Mortimer out, Orange CYMS required someone to step up into the main man role on Sunday at Wade Park. Evidently, that man was his halves partner - Joey Lasagavibau - who ran riot for his side with an unbelievable hat-trick performance as CYMS defeated Cowra Magpies 44-26. All three tries for the five-eight were simply off the back of brute strength and agility as he proved too hot to handle for the Magpies. CYMS were out of the blocks early, holding a 30-4 lead at half-time. However, Cowra came out determined, winning the second half 22-14, with Mortimer hoping to improve on the performance. "We played well enough in the first half to get us home but it was disappointing to concede 22 points in the second half," he said. "We can't be doing that and expect to win - luckily our attack was on today but there's definitely some more stuff to work on." After a facial injury to Mortimer last week, Pat Williams stepped into his seven jersey, partnering the electric Lasagavibau with both impressing Mortimer. "Patty's learning and getting better every week," he said. "Joey's just one of those players that takes the game on, he goes and gets it and obviously he had a great performance - he was our best I thought. "That's Joey - he's been around a long time, his experience, energy and class was on show today." While the five-eight was undoubtedly impressive, all his work couldn't have been done without the yardage from CYMS' forwards. Ethan Bereyne making 25 metres off the first tackle of the game was a sign of things to come with the second-rower putting in a seriously impressive performance that included Payne Haas like post contact metres. "The first half, I thought they (forwards) all shared their role," Mortimer said. "They all stepped up and did their role really well and they got some momentum for us and we started to make a few breaks. "We didn't really capitalise on a few of the breaks so we need to keep working on that so we ice those chances." Mortimer added that the second half fade out was a good lesson coming into the Hawks derby next weekend. "They're (Hawks) very strong and it's a good little wake up call for us to play the full 80 minutes," he said. Orange CYMS 44 (Josefa Lasagavibau 3, Marcel Ikinofo, Joshua Board, Jordan Clark 2, Dion Jones tries; Pat Williams 6 conversions) defeated Cowra Magpies 26 (Joshua Weston, Josh Newling, William Ingram, Zac Browne, Thomas Thuaux; Thomas Rose 3 conversions)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/2e77dc72-6648-441a-a9f0-2987681e19c6.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg