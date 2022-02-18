news, local-news,

The QR code check-in system had become a "futile exercise", and Member for Orange Phil Donato says the winding back of more restrictions will mean NSW can continue to press on living with the virus. Premier Dom Perrottet on Thursday confirmed that as of Friday, February 18, masks wearing and QR codes will be scaled back, while singing and dancing will return in hospitality venues and the two-metre density rules will be lifted. The only places requiring QR code check-ins will be music festivals and nightclubs. The Premier said the lifting of those restrictions was a "measured and proportionate" response to the level of hospitalisations and ICU cases in the state. Those numbers have dipped drastically in the last month, and as of Thursday's report there were 19 people in hospitals in the Western NSWLHD, with one of those in ICU. Mr Perrottet said that level of hospitalisation is due to the efforts people across NSW have gone to as we continue to find a new normal, and the lifting of more restrictions is part of that process. "The reality is, as we move forward there will be spikes in cases from time to time. That's not a measure of success or failure. It's a matter of living alongside the virus. It's a new reality," the Premier said. On Wednesday Mr Donato delivered a notice of motion to abolish the QR code check-in requirements that have been in place for almost two years. He said "no doubt they had a time and place during the height of the pandemic" but, with contact tracing now not as stringent as it was when vaccination rates were low, it was time to move on and "start restoring some freedoms". "Let's face it, people aren't using it anymore," Mr Donato said on Thursday. "Experts have come out saying it's futile. People aren't checking in, and when you get notifications five or six days after you've been to that place, by that stage it's almost pointless." The Member for Orange said the next stage of NSW's post-pandemic plan should give people "personal responsibility" in dealing with the virus, meaning anyone who comes into close contact with a confirmed case should still get tested and isolate until a negative result is confirmed. "And I'd say people have been pretty good with that," he added. "Most people have been in contact with COVID one way or the other in the last couple of months. Most people know to go and get tested. "The QR code system, now, is at stage where people aren't using it. If it's not a whole-of-community effort than it's a futile exercise." Mr Donato said looking around Orange at the moment, he could see the community was moving forward and it was a real positive to see events back on the calendar. He noted last weekend's Fun Fair, the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Show, the Central West Caravan and Camping Expo at Borenore and the Banjo Paterson festival was "terrific" to see. "Dominic Perrottet took a different direction to his predecessor, he wanted to open up and copped some criticism for it, but with vaccination rates so high we need to learn to live with the virus," Mr Donato said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/e75df3bb-4ba6-4e43-bb2d-9a1b516847b2.JPG/r0_99_4256_2504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg