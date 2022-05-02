news, local-news,

A cup of tea, a plate of food and an insight into the "hidden" disease impacting hundreds of people around the region. That's what Mother's Day at the Canobolas Hotel will be like with Rachael Brooking organising a 'high tea for Huntington's'. Ms Brooking's mother died from the brain disease at age 50 and currently cares for her brother who also suffers from Huntington's. She hopes the morning tea, which begins at 11am on Sunday, May 8, will help shed a light on the illness. "Huntington's Disease is often hidden away due to a number of factors. Many are because of the symptoms that Huntington's can display and the way they affect each person," Ms Brooking said. "The gravity for which Huntington's impacts families is huge because people are often not looking after one person with the disease, they're looking after, two, three or four. "They also have the pressure that they may have a child, or they themselves may have a 50 per cent chance risk of inheriting the disease." Natalia Rossiter currently cares for her husband who has Huntington's. "It can be quite draining on families. It's a very complex disease," she said. "This morning tea is another way of more people hearing about Huntington's and about the condition. It is everywhere and it's not as rare as people think." Roughly 30 families are currently impacted by Huntington's across the Central West, and while the morning tea is more about spreading awareness, Ms Brooking said raising money would also be a nice bonus. "We've all heard of Motor Neuron Disease, we've all heard of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's," she added. "We all know people with mental health issues. Huntington's is like wrapping them all up in a ball together and having them at the same time. "The money that does get raised, it is hoped to increase our support services in the regional areas." Tickets must be booked by Wednesday. You can book a spot by searching 'High Tea 4 HD Orange' on Eventbrite.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/454ab7d1-837b-4894-873c-7c9e7ce7dbdf.JPG/r0_247_4928_3031_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg