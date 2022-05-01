news, local-news, Orange, Orange Tonga Community, Tonga

FOLLOWING a monster fundraiser in March that near tripled its fundraising goal, Orange Tonga Community's relief container has finally made it to Sydney - set to sail on an overseas voyage to reach Tongan families in need. One of its group members, Elise Finau says although it's taken hard work, community drive and endless comittment to make it happen, the 44 feet long container is packed to the brim with support. "After lots of shopping, packing and stacking, we have finally finished and closed the container," Mrs Finau said. "It arrived back in Sydney [on Friday], where it will now wait to be shipped to Tonga." With original shipping costs estimated at $15,000, the OTC rallied together to accrue sponsors, financial aid and raffle drives, setting a goal of $20,000 to cover fees. Though, after tallying donations and the total amount of money raised through its Tongan drive at the Robin Hood Hotel, the crew raked in a whopping $50,000 - meaning its members have now been able to help many more people on the island nation, who were devastated by a volcanic eruption and tsunami in January. "We ended up helping 31 of our families and used leftover money to buy things for approximately 20 displaced families [as well]," Mrs Finau said. "This included food, cleaning products, sanitary items, towels, sheets, blankets, pots and pans, cutlery, plates, glasses, kids books, clothes and much more. "And we also had lots of second hand goods and clothes to give to those people that have been displaced." Now awaiting its ocean travels, Orange-based Tongan families have said they're still in disbelief at the success of the fundraising since February, in eager spirits for their families and others in need to get back on their feet with the emergency aid items. "We are so excited and grateful for everybody," Mrs Finau said. "And we can't wait until the container arrives in Tonga." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

