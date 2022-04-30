news, local-news, flu season, covid, orange, central west

People are being warned to brace for the worst flu season in years. Jack Buckley is a pharmacist at McCarthy's Pharmacy and said the reason cases of the flu dropped in recent years was due to the lockdown, people using hand sanitizer, face masks and social distancing. "Now that restrictions have eased, the Department of Health is predicting that this year's influenza season will be significantly worse than the last couple and similar back to 2019 where it peaked quite significantly," he said. "I still think patients in the community are still a bit flu nave, because it hasn't been as prevalent these past few years. People are being a little bit more reserved and less forthcoming with the influenza vaccine. " 2022 will mark the first year where a "special vaccine" for those 65 and older is available at a community pharmacy, where in previous years it was only available at a GP. "It is a slightly different vaccine, slightly different strains of the influenza and it has an immune booster," Mr Buckley added. "It's very important for people to get the influenza vaccine. April and May are the two key months for people in our regions because it's usually only in your system for three or four months. So June to October is our peak influenza months around here. Everyone needs to make a proactive approach in May to come and get vaccinated." While flu season is getting ready to kick off, COVID is still prevalent throughout the state. As it stands, roughly 70 per cent of the Orange population has received at least one COVID booster shot, compared to 65 per cent of the whole Western NSW Local Health District. Georgia Campbell is an intern pharmacist at McCarthy's and said the rate of people getting a booster shot had been a little up and down. "It died off there for a little bit, but has picked up now that the fourth booster has come in for those over 65 or who are immunocompromised, but we're still not super busy," she said. Although just two-thirds of the Orange community have received a COVID booster shot, it seems that many are keen to get number four. "The general population are regularly requesting that they get a fourth shot, but for most patients it's currently not available," Mr Buckley added. "I think with the current COVID numbers, once a little bit more of the population get their third COVID shot, they will then open up a fourth shot." Currently, only those aged 65 or older, or those who are immunocompromised can get a fourth COVID booster shot. Mr Buckley added that those looking to get a booster shot and a flu vaccine were now able to receive them both during the same appointment.

