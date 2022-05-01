news, local-news, Josh Dugan

While Josh Dugan was undeniably the main attraction on Saturday, it was the performance of Orange United Warriors halfback Dale Jones that really stood out with the youngster scoring a double. Making his Woodbridge Cup debut and scoring a try, the fullback was excited by the efforts of Jones and Kyran Ah-See in their dominant 48-24 win over Grenfell. "It's good (to play with the young blokes), they all don't lack confidence," he said. "Some of them are still finding their feet and probably a bit scared to speak up but guys like Kyran and Dale are handy young footballers and if you can build the confidence up in them they could be anything. "I think they both showed it today - Kyran had a blinder, Dale had a blinder and even Benny French had a blinder too. "It's just about instilling confidence in those young boys and making sure they know they can lead this team whether I'm on the field, Jakey's on the field or the older boys." Coming after 60 minutes, Dugan said the intention was always to have a break at some point in the game as his side broke out to a 48-4 lead. "I said to Jakey (Kelly) during the week, because it's my first game back, if we get a decent lead I'll stay out there as long as I need to," he said. "The experience and talk that I've got probably helps the boys out a bit and we got a big enough lead there. "A few errors crept in in that last 15 and we've got heaps to work on but it's a positive sign moving forward." The experienced fullback added that his match-fitness will eventually get there as the Warriors move onto next week's fixture against Eugowra. "I think my lungs are still out there but it'll come back to me," he laughed. "I'm only training once a week with the boys because I'm still living in Sydney but I'm coming out working at Canobolas High on Fridays and then training Friday night and playing Saturday. "A few games in and I'll get my fitness back."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/441bb1b8-9d3e-4996-a893-1adf9c2563b1.JPG/r638_1027_4930_3452_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg