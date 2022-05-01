news, local-news,

When first training to become a correctional officer, Anthony Ferret was asked if he had any additional skills that he would be willing to share with inmates. For him, he said it was his love of music and audio. Macquarie Correctional is a maximum security prison, famous for its no-cell approach. It uses unique techniques to build respect between staff and inmates, and ultimately reduce re-offending. Inmates at the centre are either handpicked, or in some instances, volunteer to be housed within the facility. As part of the prison's approach, the centre has created a music program, which helps inmates focus on a pro-social activity while gaining self-esteem. Mr Ferret has been able to use his skills as a trained audio engineer to help inmates express their creativity, increase skills and ultimately build confidence for when they're released from prison. "Inmates are very musical, its often their debrief." "When you're stressed, what's your relaxation? You listen to music, when you're having an emotional time you listen to songs that relate to what you're going through." Mr Ferret has also helped pull together an inmate band, the Green Mile Express who have recorded a number of original songs. The Lonely Road CD - released last year - features 11 original songs, each written and recorded by inmates. The band play a mix of hip-hop, rock, reggae, soul, and folk and is made up of various inmates, which Mr Ferrett said each brought something unique to the sessions. He said the songs each had a story to tell, and could often be heard on Wellington's community radio station Binjang. "The beauty of this for inmates music is not only is it a debrief for them to let their experiences out and their stories out and frustrations," Mr Ferret said. "But you hear some of the songs - one of the songs on there is written by a person that will never be out of prison, he's in for life. "It's a song about how he's going to deal with the insanity of knowing this. You don't think of that, I didn't until I listened to the song. That's some deep content." The entire album was created inside the jail, including the artwork on the CD which was also painted by inmates at the centre. For Mr Ferret the music program is a safe space, which allows inmates to admit and open up to mistakes in a healthy way. This positive environment in turn helps reduce criminal attitudes and behaviours for life on the outside. "If they play and make mistakes, its not frowned upon. So its good they can acknowledge that they've made a mistake without fear of reprimand, because I'm sure a lot of them have experienced that in life," he said. "Hopefully they can learn that's what its like in life also, and admit mistakes, knowing there's no shame in them." Mr Ferret said he encouraged a high level of professionalism with the inmates when creating music, which in turn helps instil those characteristics into their personal attitude and behaviour throughout their day-to-day interactions. From the program, he said inmates had wanted to do more, with one asking to establish a choir. Mr Ferret said what started with four people had now grown to 20. "You definitely do see that rehabilitation, especially in the music area," he said. He said the prison had now partnered with the Bathurst Conservatorium of Music to help expand their program. The aim is to release one album per year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/M8KGrediVikQYZqsQGkgs8/c0d0531a-7f55-408b-b980-c308d4d905e4.jpg/r0_148_6000_3538_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg