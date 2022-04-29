sport, local-sport,

Barring weather, it's full steam ahead for the Orange Netball Association (ONA) this weekend as round one of competition kicks off in the majority of grades. After two years of COVID interruptions, ONA president Jane Dennis, said it's a full book in all grades. "We've got a full competition all the way through from our under 8s to seniors," she said. "We're hoping after two false starts we get games from round one to finals. "We're pretty keen to get in a full season with not many restrictions which is great for community sport." With less rules around COVID-19, the only obstacle remaining is mother nature. "We've been monitoring the forecast for tomorrow because we do have games scheduled for outside while we do have some divisions on the inside court," Mrs Dennis said. With preparations fully underway and players registered, the president believes some player movement should make for an intriguing competition. "In division one we've got a full competition of eight teams with a bit of a change with the make up of those teams which happens year on year," he said. "Some of our divisions will be quite interesting because there has been quite a bit of movement between teams. "I'm looking forward to seeing how things pan out over the first couple of rounds." Mrs Dennis added that with a new administrative system, a lot of thanks has to go towards the many hard-working people on the committee. "We appreciate the contribution of the many volunteer hours of the ONA committee and a big thanks to Greater Bank for their support of our senior competition," she said. Under 10s to 15s juniors will start proceedings on Saturday before the first whistle for seniors blown in the afternoon. Under 8s and 9s will begin their season on Wednesday.

