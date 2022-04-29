sport, local-sport,

It's been almost a year in the making, but Kate Foran's Group 10 league tag milestone is almost here. After a decade playing in the competition, the CYMS stalwart will notch up her 100th game for the club as Orange kick off their league tag season against Cowra Magpies on Sunday. "It's a big milestone, I'm really excited because it was supposed to happen last year and got put off so fingers crossed I'll be able to play," Foran said. "It was supposed to be against Lithgow then Blue Mountains went into lockdown and then the whole competition went down. "I thought we might get finals in but that didn't happen either. "I actually wasn't going to play this year but I had to come back to play my 100th." While Foran is the heart and soul of her CYMS side, her league tag career has seen her don the colours of three sides. "I played in 2012 with Hawks because CYMS didn't have a team as well as Orange Barbarians," she recalled. "And then I've played every year since I started." Foran explained while she enjoyed her time at the other clubs, CYMS was always home. "My son was going to be in under 18s that year (first with CYMS) so I just wanted to play with family and I've always been a CYMS girl," she said. "I have a massive connection to the club, it's just such a family club especially now that I'm playing with kids where I was their pre-school teacher." With considerable experience in the game, Foran's noticed a definite shift in the way the women's format is played. "It's definitely become a lot quicker and a lot more skillful," she said. "There's more opportunities now. My little girl started playing league tag on the weekend just gone so obviously there's more paths now for these kids to get in when they're younger. "I actually wish I could've played it when I was younger but I didn't get the opportunity back then." And while 2022 could possibly be her last year playing, Foran won't be going without her usual rugby league fix when it comes to retirement. "I'd definitely (get into coaching post-playing), I think it helps having women that have played, coach the sport," she said. "I've done some coaching with Group 10 under 14s," she said. It's great when the guys come in but I definitely think it gives you an up when you've played the sport yourself."

