CULTURAL leader and educator Isabel Coe will share her intimate knowledge of the Wiradjuri people at the next Central West Women's Forum. Ms Coe, who runs Cowra based Kalare Consultancy, hopes to bring people together through a shared experience which will deepen the understanding of connection to country. She will share her cultural knowledge of ancient practices and dream time stories from the Lachlan River, explaining how the Wiradjuri lived and used the environment to sustain one of the oldest living cultures on the planet. The event, which is a first for the Central West Women's Forum, will also offer the opportunity to experience traditional indigenous food with Gerald Power, fr0m Indigenous Cultural Adventures, preparing a finger-food menu for the event. Entertainment will also be provided by the Dyiramaalang Dance Group. The event will be held on May 14 at Quest Apartments in Kite Street. Tickets are $50, bookings are essential at trybooking.com/BYNAH. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

