news, local-news,

CANDIDATE for Calare Kate Hook described controversy surrounding Climate200 and its funding of independent candidates as a "storm in a teacup". Climate200 founder Simon Holmes à Court has defended the platform against claims it was a burgeoning political party while also deflecting accusations candidates funded by the group, if elected, would be influenced by its funding. It was back in the spotlight last week when former Liberal PM John Howard described a group of high-profile Sydney candidates, collectively known as the Teal Independents, as 'anti-Liberal groupies' who were purposely targeting Liberal seats. While Ms Hook, who is running as an independent, has been linked to the term, she said the 'teal' description was reserved for metropolitan candidates. "The fact that there is a fear campaign about independents is a response to the fact that so many voters are seeing them as a viable option," Ms Hook said "The National Party's worried, the Liberal Party is worried. If they weren't worried they wouldn't be going on about it. "The fact that they're calling them the Teal Independents and making a big deal of Climate200 just shows that they are rattled." Ms Hook, who applied for and was granted $50,000 from Climate200, described it as a crowd of 10,000 donors who back climate change action and want more honesty in politics. "Lots of people have come up to me when I've been out and about in the electorate saying 'I've actually donated to you through Climate200' ," she said. "Many contribute because they don't have an independent candidate in their own electorate and realise having a stronger cross bench means better policy and more accountability. "Two thirds of the votes taken by this parliament were to gag debate. That's not healthy. Independents want to get in and get important work done." Ms Hook explained candidates representing the two major parties had a distinct advantage with established offices and taxpayer funding whereas independents like herself were starting from scratch. "What I say about Climate200 is they recognise that it's not an even playing field," she said explaining the funding enabled her to establish her campaign. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/a085ccc9-6017-4806-99cb-3762c383c695.jpg/r0_337_3024_2046_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg