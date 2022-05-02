news, local-news,

Rob and Ngaire Pells are taking their potato business on the road. The couple are the owners of Spuddz, which for the past one-and-a-half years has been situated in Glenroi Avenue, but a decision to move on and start working out of a trailer was seen as an opportunity "to go anywhere." "We're hoping that we can make a living just doing the mobile and take Spuddz to everyone," Mr Pells said. "Our end goal would be getting to the Royal Easter Show in Sydney. To do big events like that, that's what we're working towards." Although they have big plans, they have no intention of leaving the city any time soon. "We're not going to forget where we come from," Mr Pells added. "Orange will always be a part of it and we want to look after the people that got us here." Allied health provider PHYZ X has transformed The Building on Peisley Street into a health and wellbeing hub. Justin Johnson established the business in in 2006. "My aim was to blend health disciplines in one place that seamlessly work together with the focus of delivering care that people in central regional NSW deserve," he said. The venue will bring together a mix of health services including physiotherapy for sports injury and musculoskeletal rehabilitation, a medical GP, women's' health physio, paediatric development care, remedial massage, athlete coaches and dietician Ward Nutrition. There is an onsite gym and outdoor space with access to exercise physiologist's, physiotherapist's and coaches helping people of all ages, disabilities or athletic ability develop their fitness and wellbeingl. "We want to offer a top-class facility built for our community to reduce the need to travel to metropolitan centres to access quality multidisciplinary team care, a place where your health journey begins as you enter through the front door," Mr Johnson said. The Orange Asian Supermarket has relocated from North Orange to Summer Street. Sing Savatphoun and Eve Yowita changed locations so they could carry more stock and reopened on Saturday. Mr Savatphoun said they currently carry food from the Philippines, Japan and Korea and are looking at including some foods from India and Malaysia.

