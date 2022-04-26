news, local-news, Cabonne council, Cabonne, Council meeting

CABONNE councillors will get to choose individually whether they will have superannuation payments added to their remuneration, after discussions on payments and rezoning took place at Tuesday's council meeting at Molong. Changes to the legislation were introduced by the state government in March of last year, where each councillor is now eligible to receive contributions from council into their superannuation accounts. To opt in for superannuation payments, they must do so in writing by June 30, as payments are set to commence as of July 1. Failure to do so by the cut-off date will leave them ineligble, though - it'll still come down to personal choice for the Cabonne panel. "I think it's perfectly acceptable for other councillors to make that decision for themselves," Cr Andrew Rawson said in chambers on Tuesday. "It doesn't need to be a blanket rule here." Paid at the same intervals as the usual, annual fee provided to each councillor, the superannation guarantee rate will be 10.5 per cent, followed by an increase of half a percent each consecutive year. The figure will round out to 12 per cent by July 1, 2025. Another item for its monthly agenda discussed Orange City Council's planning proposal, where Cabonne Council has been asked that consideration be given in the proposed rezoning of land between Clergate Road and Leeds Parade. The plan seeks to rezone a 290 hectare orchard, adjacent to the Cabonne Local Government Area, to build a large lot residential development. It will yield some 700 residential allotments, with an estimation to occupy anywhere between 4000 to 8000 square metres, which will inhabit space right up to the back boundary line of orchards with Cabonne and general primary production land. "I certainly support council's view that this is butting right up against rural land ... which could become quite a bit of a conflict," Cr Rawson said. "There really should be a re-design of this kind of subdivision plan." Councillor Peter Batten suggested the possible enhancements of Orange Council's proposal, which was later echoed by Cr Marlene Nash. "To have some large lot residential out there, in my view, could actually improve the amenity of that area for some electrical," Cr Batten said. "Yes, we need to note that it's actually potentially in conflict with our rightful line, but that needs to be made very, very clear in our submission to Orange council ... but we should also note that it's not inconsistent with what we've been doing at Mullion Creek on the road through from Orange to Mullion Creek. "So, in this case, I propose that we support it." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/5d607d16-7884-4755-8b7f-7868e3f12529.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg