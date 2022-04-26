sport, local-sport,

An early scare wasn't enough to stop a rampaging Canowindra on Sunday as the Tigers kicked off their Woodbridge Cup season in style. On the same day that Manildra started with an 66-6 win over Cargo, Canowindra weren't to be out done, winning 72-12 at Molong. The home side were out of the blocks quick though with Canowindra coach, Kev Grimshaw, commenting that his side had to stage an early comeback before dominating. "We started off very slow, Molong scored first, I think they led 12-6," he said. "They just ran out of steam and once we got on a roll we were pretty hard to stop. "When we controlled the ball, we didn't give them an opportunity to play much. Things went our way and once we got a roll on we had all the momentum and they couldn't turn it around." Grimshaw believes a high completion rate put his side in good stead. "That's wholly and solely what it was (completions) and once we did that we have a pretty good attacking force," he said. "That's like everything now, with momentum it's hard to get it back and if you don't get it back you'll get a score put on you. "But there's nothing to say Molong can't come out next week and do something extra when they play again." Grimshaw was also happy to see one of his debutants, Nick Curtis, cross the line for four tries. "I don't think he's played for 5 years, we put him on wing and he scored four tries which is really pleasing and good for him," he said. "Our tries came on the end of the back line which shows we moved the ball about pretty well which is what I'm happy with. "That's what we're doing at training, moving the ball about, playing a bit footy and everyone enjoys it - players enjoy it, people like watching it." Despite the loss, Molong were treated to an appearance from the legendary Bubba Kennedy with the veteran crossing the line early in the game. Grimshaw was admirable in his praise for the veteran. "When he was running on he came and shook my hand and said 'you should be out here too mate,'" he laughed. "I reckon it's really good that he can do that for a community. "It's a good name to have out there playing in Woodbridge Cup - his young bloke is playing at Cronulla and killing it and he's had so many games at Balmain and still putting his hand up to help out a mate that's coaching. That's pretty rare these days to find that." Next fixture will pit Canowindra against Peak Hill at Peak Hill with the Tigers ready for the a physical contest. "It'll be tough, especially out there - because their footy is straight up and down but very hard in the middle," Grimshaw explained. "Our blokes have played them before, they looked good in the 10s and we're expecting a big tussle out there." Unfortunately for the Tigers, they may have to front Peak Hill without their inspirational leader, Ronny Lawrence. "Ronny was warming up and did his calf muscle," Grimshaw recalled. "He probably won't be right for next week either but we've came through it pretty well last week."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/3bf3c123-ea3a-40b6-976f-14f9f6a21a93.JPG/r0_53_4714_2716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg