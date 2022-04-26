sport, local-sport,

To say the Manildra Rhinos stamped their premiership credentials on Sunday would be an understatement. The Woodbridge Cup title contenders, kicked off their season in almost perfect form with an 66-6 win. And to top it off they did it in front of a passionate home crowd. Coming up against Cargo Blue Heelers, the away side didn't stand a chance with Manildra coach, Luke Petrie, indicating that in his country rugby league career, he can't remember starting a season like that. "I don't think I've had a win like that before, it was a pretty good one," he said. "We've been pretty keen all pre-season to finally get out and have a run, we didn't have many trials since only had the 10s really, so we were keen to rip in." Petrie said their dominance simply came off the back of his side's eagerness to get started. "I think everyone was just pretty keen," he said. "We were pushing up for each other and I think our fitness is pretty good at the moment, that helped with support and we were able to finish off a few tries." While Petrie conceded the game was close to a complete performance, he explained there's still some areas to clean up. "Yeah it was pretty good, there's still some things to work on shape wise," he said. "It's the first game getting the cobwebs out but I was pretty happy with it - defensively we were pretty good and only let in one soft try so all in all it was a pretty good performance." In the try-scorers list, Tom Satterthwaite scored a hat-trick on debut while Will Petrie and Jayden Fahy all crossed the line at least twice. Manildra will now move onto playing Oberon at Oberon after their 42-24 win over Eugowra. "From playing them before in Group 10 they're always a big, physical pack," Petrie said. "Our side, probably size wide, is not that big so it'll be up to us to be good with line speed and stop their momentum through the middle. "They'll obviously be tough up there on a Saturday with a big crowd."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/d40eade3-e7e3-4182-946a-6bd9c76a1bcd.jpg/r0_35_640_397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg