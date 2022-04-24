sport, local-sport,

In a back and forth affair at Wade Park, Peak Hill's Jaylan Williams' late try proved incredibly important as round one of the Woodbridge Cup kicked off. After a dominant win to Peak Hill in a trial match, Orange United Warriors were looking to a cut a 42-6 margin considerably and that they did. However, a win just fell out of their grasp despite leading 24-22 after 57 minutes. A cross-kick from Peak Hill half-back Cody Bruce broke the hearts of the home crowd as Williams plucked the ball and ran through the defence to score with 28-24 the final score. Peak Hill captain-coach, Blaize Fuller, was happy with his side's effort when the going got tough. "It's good (to win in a close game), they were a bit different today from the trial game but it was good for us boys to dig deep after a few injuries in the first half," he said. With the Roosters having the advantage in the size department, Fuller agreed that was a crucial difference. "We've got a couple of big strong outside backs so that was good as we beat them for size out wide," he said. Peak Hill were first to score two minutes in with winger Jordan McDougall collecting his own kick to score out wide and make it 4-6. Orange's hooker Trey Dixon scored his first in the 8th minute with a simple dummy and scoot with Jake Kelly converting. Peak Hill raced out to a 16-6 lead in the 13th minute after tries to Mitch Hutchings and Fuller. Dixon was in for his second after 20 minutes with another dummy and scoot to make it 16-12. The tries dried up in the following stages as both sides went big hit for big hit before half-time, much to the crowd's entertainment. After the break, Warriors' half-back, Dale Jones, brought his team alive with a 40/20 before as Trey Lucas pounced on a Peak Hill error two sets later. Undoubtedly the best player on the field, captain-coach Fuller ran straight into the defence and finished with a great put down to score a double and put his side ahead at 22-18. Kyran Ah-See then barged over for Orange in the 57th minute before Williams' try late in the game sealed victory for Peak Hill. Blowing hard at full-time, Fuller added that there's still room for improvement. "We're not as fit as I'd want us to be but it was good for the first round, we can only build on that," he said. Peak Hill 28 (Blaize Fuller 2, Jordan McDougall, Mitch Hutching, Jaylan Williams tries; Mitch Hutchings 4 conversions) defeated Orange United 24 (Tyren Dixon 2, Trey Lucas, Kyran Ah-See tries; Jake Kelly 4 conversions)

